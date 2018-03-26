OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 220,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Henry Schein by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 40,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $21,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) opened at $64.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9,927.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $93.50.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

