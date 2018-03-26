OmiseGO (OMG) Price Hits $9.85

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for about $9.85 or 0.00121624 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, ChaoEX, TDAX and OKEx. OmiseGO has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $25.33 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00018752 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029184 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010197 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005196 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001102 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Rubies (RBIES) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000224 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,042,552 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators which enforce behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. “

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Gate.io, Livecoin, Huobi, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Poloniex, Cobinhood, Coinrail, Mercatox, TDAX, EtherDelta, Liqui, HitBTC, BX Thailand, Exrates, Bitfinex, ChaoEX, Coinbene, Kucoin, Upbit, Bit-Z, OKEx, Coinnest, COSS, Bittrex, AEX, BigONE and Binance. It is not currently possible to purchase OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.