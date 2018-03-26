OncoCyte Corp (OCX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,018 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 28th total of 738,822 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,151 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.1 days.

OCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoCyte stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of OncoCyte worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

OncoCyte (OCX) traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 60,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,601. OncoCyte has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $67.57 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation is a development-stage biotechnology company focused in the field of regenerative medicine. The Company is developing molecular cancer diagnostics utilizing a discovery platform that focuses on identifying genetic markers expressed in various types of cancer. It operates through the research and development of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer segment.

