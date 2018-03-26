Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Maxim Group

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Monday.

The analysts wrote, “Summary We discuss in more detail below the meaning of the Interim analysis and the path to approval, including timelines and costs. Can Onconova get there? There are hurdles (aren’t there for most microcap biotech companies?), but we believe they can eventually, based on the fundamental prospects of Rigosertib.””

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ONTX. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.94. 887,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,052. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.67, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.22.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,061.37% and a negative return on equity of 558.97%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 683 Capital Management, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $208,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.93% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the identification and development of oncology therapeutics segment. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company has created a targeted anti-cancer agents designed to work against specific cellular pathways that are important to cancer cells.

