Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Receives News Impact Score of 0.31

Press coverage about Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Onconova Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.7566437010977 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onconova Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.96. 747,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,497. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.22. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,061.37% and a negative return on equity of 558.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 683 Capital Management, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the identification and development of oncology therapeutics segment. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company has created a targeted anti-cancer agents designed to work against specific cellular pathways that are important to cancer cells.

