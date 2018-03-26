Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) traded up $1.69 on Monday, hitting $46.48. 20,461,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,570,191. Oracle has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $185,412.78, a PE ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global downgraded Oracle to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. Finally, Instinet began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.12 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $186,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $85,493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,522,983 shares in the company, valued at $76,590,815.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,856,250 shares of company stock worth $93,571,688 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 947.4% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 65.9% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

