Orbitcoin (ORB) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Million

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00005195 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $308.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.28 or 0.04733640 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00058319 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00032697 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00019499 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00590074 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00077735 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00045991 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00038187 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,172,751 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

