Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.15

News stories about Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Orrstown Financial Services earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 45.6602175896648 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ ORRF) traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $24.15. 107,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,323. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.08 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 7.53%. analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in commercial banking and trust business. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. The Bank’s activities involve accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans.

