PACcoin ($PAC) Price Tops $0.0063

PACcoin (CURRENCY:$PAC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One PACcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. PACcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $169,626.00 worth of PACcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PACcoin has traded down 31.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,214.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $923.04 or 0.11289800 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00022592 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00160347 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.24 or 0.01813060 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00017217 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020527 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002901 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002405 BTC.

About PACcoin

$PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 12th, 2013. PACcoin’s total supply is 3,880,657,660 coins. PACcoin’s official Twitter account is @http://www.paccoin.org/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PACcoin is /r/paccoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PACcoin is paccoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paccoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency to enable individuals to send money to each other directly without the need for banks. “

PACcoin Coin Trading

PACcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase PACcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PACcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PACcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

