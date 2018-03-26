Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $970,000 in Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.08% of Irhythm Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 763.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 84.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vijay K. Lathi sold 114,018 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $7,575,355.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 42,910 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $2,538,984.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,149.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,362 shares of company stock worth $25,152,594. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRTC. BidaskClub cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) opened at $61.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $68.07.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a United States-based digital health company. The Company develops and commercializes solutions that integrate biosensor technology, patient data, analytics and medical expertise. The Company offers flagship solution, the ZIO Service. Its ZIO Service consists of the ZIO XT Patch, algorithms and the ZIO Report.

