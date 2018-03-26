Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Position in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,894 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $9,416,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $2,480,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 699.7% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 141,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 123,599 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

In other news, insider Luis G. Marconi sold 1,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $33,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,504.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn S. Forbes sold 4,492 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $151,425.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,489.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,621 shares of company stock worth $1,109,949 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE HRL) opened at $32.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17,237.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation is engaged in the production of a range of meat and food products. The Company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, which is engaged in the processing, marketing and sale of shelf-stable food products sold for the retail market and health and also consists of nutrition products, including Muscle Milk protein products.; Refrigerated Foods, which consists of the processing, marketing and sale of branded and unbranded pork, beef, chicken and turkey products for retail, foodservice and fresh product customers; Jennie-O Turkey Store (JOTS), which consists of the processing, marketing and sale of branded and unbranded turkey products for retail, foodservice and fresh product customers; and International & Other, which includes Hormel Foods International Corporation, which manufactures, markets and sells the Company products internationally.

