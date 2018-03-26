Pareteum Corp (TEUM) Short Interest Up 17.3% in March

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,138,458 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 4,379,334 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,046,798 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pareteum stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) by 250.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Pareteum worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Pareteum (TEUM) traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,132,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,790. Pareteum has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.61, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.40.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation, formerly Elephant Talk Communications Corporation, develops Communications Cloud Services Platform. The Company provides mobility, messaging and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API) and software development suite. Its platform hosts integrated information technology (IT)/Back Office and Core Network functionality for mobile network operators, and for enterprises implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a outsourced Software as a Service, Platform as a Service and/or Infrastructure as a Service basis: made available either as an on-premise solution or as a hosted service in the Cloud depending on the needs of its customers.

