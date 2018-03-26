ParkByte (PKB) Trading 69.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. ParkByte has a market capitalization of $621,000.00 and approximately $42,644.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkByte coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and YoBit. Over the last week, ParkByte has traded 69.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ParkByte Profile

PKB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here. ParkByte’s official website is www.parkbyte.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to become the de facto method of payment for the parking industry. A SHA256 coin operating on proof of work and proof of stake with a coin cap of 25 million. The idea of this coin is to lay the foundations to give car park operators the platform to integrate with cryptocurrencies with ease. They see Bitcoin as the tool that is trying to revolutionize the Financial Industry and that it shouldn't stop there. There are many other industry's worldwide that could benefit from its technology. ParkByte will be therefore specifically targeted at laying the foundations for processing parking transactions. Currently Parking can be paid via many methods but there is not yet a crypto related method. “

ParkByte Coin Trading

ParkByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy ParkByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkByte must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

