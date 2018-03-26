PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) Price Tops $0.79

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. PayPie has a market capitalization of $64.84 million and approximately $38,556.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00009593 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002788 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00731045 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015126 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012230 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00148212 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00185965 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

