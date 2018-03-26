PCSB Financial (PCSB) PT Set at $24.00 by Sandler O’Neill

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) received a $24.00 price target from research analysts at Sandler O’Neill in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sandler O’Neill’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $21.95. 38,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. PCSB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCSB. State Street Corp acquired a new position in PCSB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PCSB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 52,858 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PCSB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation will be the holding company of PCSB Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a mutual savings bank. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and utilizes those funds primarily to originate and purchase residential real estate, commercial real estate and business loans, and to purchase investment securities.

