Peloton Wealth Strategists Acquires 728 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR)

Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. BB&T Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 3,478.1% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index in the fourth quarter valued at $29,770,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 385.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 238,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 222,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,070,000 after acquiring an additional 116,928 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR) traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.41. 788,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $37,480.00 and a P/E ratio of 10.78. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a 1-year low of $66.54 and a 1-year high of $80.68.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

