PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report sales of $27.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.40 million and the highest is $27.76 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $33.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $27.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $114.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $113.39 million per share, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $123.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

In other news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $69,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth $1,405,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth $1,038,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 33,537 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 487,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 113,680 shares during the period. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ PNNT) traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.89. 249,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $492.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.86%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

