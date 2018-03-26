Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 395.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,540 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,779,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 350,456 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 346.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 401,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 311,958 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $668.53, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.53). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $97.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. equities research analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -94.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Profile

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is owning and operating retail shopping malls, which it does primarily through operating partnership, PREIT Associates, L.P. (PREIT Associates).

