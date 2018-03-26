Pepe Cash Price Reaches $0.0305 on Top Exchanges (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Pepe Cash has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. Pepe Cash has a market cap of $21.41 million and $36,298.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepe Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange, Counterparty DEX and Zaif.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002737 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00716231 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012761 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00038216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00142535 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00184575 BTC.

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash launched on September 26th, 2016.

The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders. Pepe Cash's official website is rarepepedirectory.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Counterparty DEX and Zaif. It is not possible to purchase Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

