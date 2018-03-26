Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Phillips 66 Partners earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.0762619695598 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 438,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $5,713.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $56.48.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 44.16% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSXP shares. Goldman Sachs raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (Phillips 66) owns, operates, develops and acquires fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals and other transportation and midstream assets. The Company’s assets consist of systems, such as Clifton Ridge Crude System, Eagle Ford Gathering System, Ponca Crude System, Billings Crude System, Borger Crude System, Sweeny to Pasadena Products System, Hartford Connector Products System, Gold Line Products System, Cross-Channel Connector Products System, Ponca Products System, Billings Products System, Bayway Products System, Standish Pipeline, Borger Products System, River Parish NGL System, Medford Spheres, Bayway Rail Rack, Ferndale Rail Rack, Sand Hills/Southern Hills Joint Ventures, Explorer Pipeline Joint Venture, Bakken Joint Ventures, Bayou Bridge Pipeline Joint Venture, STACK Pipeline Joint Venture, and Sweeny Fractionator and Clemens Caverns.

