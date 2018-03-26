Photon (PHO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.26 Million

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Photon has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Photon coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Photon has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $3,746.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,977.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $477.33 or 0.06021350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $898.94 or 0.11339700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.01826720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.09 or 0.02395820 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00197110 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00677716 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00082019 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.08 or 0.02736090 BTC.

About Photon

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 22,090,701,233 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin.

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

