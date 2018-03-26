PinkCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16,200.00 (CRYPTO:PINK)

PinkCoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One PinkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last week, PinkCoin has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. PinkCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $16,200.00 worth of PinkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.06 or 0.04765010 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001291 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00014750 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007126 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016265 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013713 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About PinkCoin

PinkCoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. PinkCoin’s total supply is 392,906,699 coins and its circulating supply is 381,906,699 coins. The official message board for PinkCoin is slack.with.pink. The official website for PinkCoin is getstarted.with.pink. PinkCoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_. The Reddit community for PinkCoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling PinkCoin

PinkCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase PinkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PinkCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PinkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

