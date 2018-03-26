Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pinnacle West Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.7101340960216 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $81.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $78.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8,693.55, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $73.81 and a 52 week high of $92.48.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $759.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $200,909.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald E. Brandt sold 24,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,918,149.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 94,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,474,097.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a holding company that operates through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through regulated electricity segment, which consists of traditional regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, and includes electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

