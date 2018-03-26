PiplCoin (PIPL) Achieves Market Cap of $2.01 Million

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 18% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded down 30% against the dollar. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $484.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002724 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00716686 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012670 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00038093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00143288 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00185795 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin’s launch date was August 22nd, 2017. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.