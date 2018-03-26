Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) Director Mark Germain Sells 45,873 Shares

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Director Mark Germain sold 45,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $67,892.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 525,584 shares in the company, valued at $777,864.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Germain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, March 14th, Mark Germain sold 23,818 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $35,727.00.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) remained flat at $$1.37 during midday trading on Monday. 331,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,406. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.83, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSTI shares. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 290,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 228,149 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 1,705.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 129,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 122,347 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 266,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/pluristem-therapeutics-inc-psti-director-sells-67892-04-in-stock-updated.html.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc is a developer of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The Company’s lead indications are critical limb ischemia (CLI), recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture and acute radiation syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.