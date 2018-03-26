POLY AI Price Down 19.9% Over Last Week (AI)

POLY AI (CURRENCY:AI) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, POLY AI has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One POLY AI token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. POLY AI has a total market capitalization of $713.00 and $2,062.00 worth of POLY AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002764 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00724028 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015249 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012633 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00141240 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00181400 BTC.

POLY AI Profile

POLY AI’s launch date was October 30th, 2017. POLY AI’s total supply is 29,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,281,981 tokens. POLY AI’s official Twitter account is @poly_network. The official website for POLY AI is polynetwork.org.

POLY AI Token Trading

POLY AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is not presently possible to purchase POLY AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POLY AI must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POLY AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

