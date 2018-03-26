Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) Trading Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $95.24 million and $1.22 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00005001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.01829730 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004213 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015153 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001161 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00023959 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 239,999,750 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polybit is a proof of work scrypt based alternative crypto currency with a 10% premine and a block time target of 3 minutes, a hard cap of 150 million units and a difficulty retargetting every 24 hours. The website URL is inactive at the time of writing. “

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not possible to buy Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.