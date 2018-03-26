Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Stock Price

News stories about Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.1730945621256 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

BIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $47.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $46.75 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 297,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,703. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,265.78, a PE ratio of -1,023.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.46). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.00 million. equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is -4,700.00%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy and communications infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The Company’s segments include utilities, transport, energy, communications infrastructure and other. The utilities segment consists of regulated businesses, including regulated distribution (electricity and natural gas connections), electricity transmission and a regulated terminal (coal export terminal).

