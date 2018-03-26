Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Amedica (AMDA) Stock Price

Media coverage about Amedica (NASDAQ:AMDA) has been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amedica earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 44.9416761108844 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Amedica (NASDAQ:AMDA) remained flat at $$1.59 during midday trading on Monday. 48,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,656. Amedica has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $6.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMDA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Amedica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amedica in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services downgraded shares of Amedica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

About Amedica

Amedica Corporation is a commercial biomaterial company. The Company is a vertically integrated silicon nitride orthopedic medical device manufacturer. It is focused on using its silicon nitride ceramic technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell a range of medical devices. It is also engaged in developing wear- and corrosion-resistant implant components for hip and knee arthroplasty.

