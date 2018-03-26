Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.41

News stories about Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) have trended positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products earned a daily sentiment score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.3284661436118 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ USAP) traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $25.41. 52,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other Universal Stainless & Alloy Products news, Chairman Dennis M. Oates acquired 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $25,002.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 95,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,662.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. The Company’s manufacturing process involves melting, remelting, heat treating, hot and cold rolling, forging, machining and cold drawing of semi-finished and finished specialty steels.

