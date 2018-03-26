PotCoin Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $23.31 million and approximately $138,322.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade and Bittrex. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,042.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $480.77 or 0.06021790 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $902.92 or 0.11309400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.85 or 0.01801720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.47 or 0.02423280 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00201113 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00681831 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00083450 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.64 or 0.02763660 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 219,626,950 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

