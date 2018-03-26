PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PCY) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PCY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This is an increase from PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio (PCY) traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,828. PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $30.23.

