PowerShares International Corporate ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:PICB)

PowerShares International Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0374 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

PowerShares International Corporate ETF (PICB) traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,712. PowerShares International Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

PowerShares International Corporate ETF Company Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

