PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2766 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) traded up $5.89 on Monday, hitting $164.40. The stock had a trading volume of 57,380,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,005,879. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a 1 year low of $129.40 and a 1 year high of $175.21.

About PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

