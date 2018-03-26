PowerShares VRDO Tax Free Weekly Portfolio Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:PVI)

PowerShares VRDO Tax Free Weekly Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PVI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0159 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

PowerShares VRDO Tax Free Weekly Portfolio (PVI) traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,481. PowerShares VRDO Tax Free Weekly Portfolio has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $26.18.

