Pra Group Inc (PRAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pra Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Pra Group posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pra Group.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $205.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.56 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 5.83%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pra Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Pra Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pra Group in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Pra Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of PRAA stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.05. 349,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,270. The firm has a market cap of $1,738.92, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.50. Pra Group has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $40.55.

In other Pra Group news, Director Penelope W. Kyle sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $66,063.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pra Group by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,955,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,430 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Pra Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,167,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pra Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,500,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pra Group by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 193,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pra Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,366,000 after acquiring an additional 152,883 shares in the last quarter.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc (PRA Group) is a financial and business services company with operations in the Americas and Europe. The Company’s primary business is the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The Company operates through the account receivables management segment. It also provides fee-based services, such as vehicle location, skip tracing and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities and law enforcement; revenue administration, audit and revenue discovery/recovery services for local government entities; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States, and contingent collections of nonperforming loans in Europe and South America.

