PRCoin Price Hits $0.0010 (PRC)

PRCoin (CURRENCY:PRC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One PRCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. PRCoin has a total market capitalization of $18,843.00 and $12,732.00 worth of PRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PRCoin has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.83 or 0.01867710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005337 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015649 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001117 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00021772 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002373 BTC.

PRCoin Coin Profile

PRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2016. PRCoin’s total supply is 799,370,400 coins and its circulating supply is 19,370,400 coins. The official website for PRCoin is prcoin.io. PRCoin’s official Twitter account is @prospercoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “ProsperCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency with a modified Scrypt algorithm. Created to bring to bring prosperity to its users, PRC can be sent to anyone for a small fee and almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling PRCoin

PRCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not possible to buy PRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

