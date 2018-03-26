Privatix Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Privatix token can now be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00031885 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, COSS, YoBit and EtherDelta. Privatix has a market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $6,596.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Privatix has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Privatix alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002781 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00718643 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015124 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012659 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00038138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00140914 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00180432 BTC.

Privatix Token Profile

Privatix’s launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix.

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Mercatox, COSS and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Privatix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privatix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.