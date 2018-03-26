Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Holdings Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,379,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $231,374,000 after buying an additional 1,280,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,279,548 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $361,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,528 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,668,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6,630.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 645,175 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $44,175,000 after acquiring an additional 635,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Patricia H. Walker sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $107,821.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hubert Joly sold 240,468 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $16,738,977.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 698,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,641,310.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,785 shares of company stock worth $24,999,914. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) opened at $66.68 on Monday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $44.56 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,492.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

