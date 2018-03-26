Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 814 Shares of Brink's (NYSE:BCO)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink's (NYSE:BCO) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brink's were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brink's by 101.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,582,000 after acquiring an additional 112,757 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brink's during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Capital Growth Management LP lifted its position in Brink's by 50.0% during the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Brink's during the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Brink's by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George I. Stoeckert acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.87 per share, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,221.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.91 per share, with a total value of $729,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,770 over the last three months. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brink's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Brink's in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Sidoti raised shares of Brink's from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Brink's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brink's presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of Brink's (NYSE BCO) opened at $68.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,482.12, a PE ratio of 222.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.77. Brink's has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Brink's had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Brink's will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Brink's’s payout ratio is currently 193.55%.

Brink's Company Profile

The Brink’s Company (Brink’s) is a provider of logistics and security solutions. The Company operates through nine segments: U.S., France, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, EMEA, Asia and Payment Services. The Company’s solutions include cash-in-transit (CIT), automated teller machine (ATM) replenishment and maintenance, cash management services, including vault outsourcing, money processing, and intelligent safe services, international transportation of valuables, and payment services.

