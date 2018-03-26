Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 5,092 Shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,445 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorp were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 1,274.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 2,081.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorp (ZION) opened at $51.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,067.43, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. Zions Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $57.29.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorp news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 31,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,758,000.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander Hume sold 7,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $387,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,817. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Zions Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Zions Bancorp Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through separately managed and branded segments, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado, The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW) and Other.

