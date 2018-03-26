Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) Shares Gap Down to $7.54

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $7.54. Progenics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 1230407 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $547.87, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.30% and a negative net margin of 436.08%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Progenics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in developing medicines and other products for targeting and treating cancer. The Company’s pipeline includes therapeutic agents designed to target cancer (AZEDRA and 1095); prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted imaging agents for prostate cancer (1404 and PyL), and imaging analysis tools.

