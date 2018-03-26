Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotech (BIS) Share Price

Press coverage about ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotech (NASDAQ:BIS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotech earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 44.7387149941012 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotech (NASDAQ BIS) traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,019. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/proshares-ultrashort-nasdaq-biotech-bis-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-analysis-finds-updated.html.

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotech

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.