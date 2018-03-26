Protean (PRN) Trading 71.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Protean (CURRENCY:PRN) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Protean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Protean has a market cap of $0.00 and $286.00 worth of Protean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Protean has traded 71.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002731 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00713403 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014988 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012663 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00038186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00142129 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00184711 BTC.

Protean Coin Profile

Protean’s official Twitter account is @ProteaniaTech. The official website for Protean is www.proteania.com.

Protean Coin Trading

Protean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Protean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Protean must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Protean using one of the exchanges listed above.

