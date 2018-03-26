Prototanium (PR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $167.00

Prototanium (CURRENCY:PR) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, Prototanium has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Prototanium coin can now be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00019331 BTC on popular exchanges. Prototanium has a total market cap of $300,331.00 and approximately $167.00 worth of Prototanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Altcoin (ALT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00289837 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000197 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000203 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Prototanium Coin Profile

Prototanium is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2015. Prototanium’s total supply is 196,547 coins. Prototanium’s official website is prototanium.uno.

Prototanium Coin Trading

Prototanium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Prototanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prototanium must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prototanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

