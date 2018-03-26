QCash (QC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One QCash token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. QCash has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QCash has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002795 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00730691 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012264 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00148522 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00186300 BTC.

QCash Profile

Buying and Selling QCash

QCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy QCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QCash must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

