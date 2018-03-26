QS Investors LLC Buys 15,430 Shares of Gannett (GCI)

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) by 133.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gannett by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,549,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 949,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gannett by 2,266.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 674,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gannett by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,751,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,764,000 after acquiring an additional 641,893 shares during the period. Evercore Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth $5,722,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Gannett by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,567,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,349,000 after acquiring an additional 604,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Dickey sold 19,533 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $202,166.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,605.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara W. Wall sold 10,954 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $114,250.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,979.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,673 shares of company stock worth $804,778. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Gannett (NYSE GCI) opened at $9.87 on Monday. Gannett has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,113.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Gannett had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Gannett will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Gannett’s payout ratio is 1,066.67%.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

