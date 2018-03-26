QS Investors LLC Decreases Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

QS Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 117.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 633.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Longbow Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) opened at $82.59 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,015.03, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Gregg J. Mollins sold 8,990 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $853,061.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,157,816.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Gimbel sold 6,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total value of $553,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,726,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,366,291.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,021. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/qs-investors-llc-decreases-position-in-reliance-steel-aluminum-co-rs.html.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.