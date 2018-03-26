QS Investors LLC Has $296,000 Position in Orion Group Holdings (ORN)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,201 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Orion Group worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 179,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

ORN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. Orion Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $8.61.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.06 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 0.07%. Orion Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “QS Investors LLC Has $296,000 Position in Orion Group Holdings (ORN)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/qs-investors-llc-has-296000-position-in-orion-group-holdings-orn.html.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.