QS Investors LLC Trims Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,757,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,570,810,000 after buying an additional 1,232,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,724,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,533,000 after buying an additional 306,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 615.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,403,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,758,000 after buying an additional 2,067,640 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,734,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,244,000 after buying an additional 85,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,703,000 after buying an additional 314,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) opened at $43.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $16,277.36, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $31.98 and a one year high of $53.32.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $143,218.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $175,172.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at $540,613.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,602 shares of company stock worth $10,828,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company constructed and sold homes in 27 states and 79 markets, as of September 30, 2015. The Company’s segments include its 39 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums.

